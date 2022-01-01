← Company Directory
98point6
Work Here? Claim Your Company

98point6 Salaries

98point6's salary ranges from $115,260 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $223,875 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 98point6. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $181K
Product Manager
$115K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Solution Architect
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At 98point6, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 98point6 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 98point6 is $168,388.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 98point6

Related Companies

  • Evidation Health
  • Grand Rounds Health
  • VillageMD
  • Eden Health
  • Healthgrades
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources