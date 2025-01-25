← Company Directory
AMD
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at AMD ranges from $138K per year for L5 to $488K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Hardware Engineer II
L5
$138K
$120K
$12.6K
$6.1K
Senior Hardware Engineer
L6
$168K
$140K
$18.9K
$9.3K
MTS
L7
$221K
$167K
$39.4K
$14.8K
Senior MTS
L8
$293K
$200K
$64.2K
$28.6K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at AMD in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $488,076. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMD for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $207,833.

Other Resources