Amagi
Amagi Salaries

Amagi's salary ranges from $6,828 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $206,826 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amagi. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $27.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $56.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $107K

Customer Service
$6.8K
Product Designer
$101K
Sales Engineer
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$98K
Technical Program Manager
$207K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Amagi, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amagi is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,826. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amagi is $99,250.

