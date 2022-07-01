Altarum is a nonprofit research and consulting organization that creates and implements solutions to advance health among at-risk and disenfranchised populations. We're driven to solve tough problems for the greater good, and we do so by working closely with government insurance programs to conceive of and implement improvements to address the unique population health challenges of their beneficiaries.Our solutions are holistic, enabled by technology, and intently focused on prevention and appropriate care. From low-income children to frail elders, we help the most vulnerable in society, those whose health is negatively impacted by social determinants.Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Palladian Partners, expands on this work through health communications.Altarum has a dynamic and entrepreneurial culture, a purpose-driven mission, and a firm commitment to diversity and inclusion. We're also making an outsize impact in our work with some of the most influential institutions in health and health care. Our work environment is friendly and our benefits package generous. Ready to check out our opportunities?