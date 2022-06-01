← Company Directory
Alta Genetics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Alta Genetics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We Create ValueWe do more than produce and market semen from high caliber sires. We aim to create value for farmers by striving to understand each farm’s individual needs and goals. Our innovative genetic programs and reproductive services make the difference at the farm level. Using customized programs, specific to each producer's needs, we promise to improve individual herd profitability.We Build TrustTrust is built on the foundation to provide top quality products and services that deliver on their promise. We commit to providing such programs and services every day. Our unique product development testing standards are the most rigorous and accurate in the world, and are the clearest statement of our commitment to gaining your trust.We Deliver ResultsOur people, who have a passion for the business, can be counted on to deliver beyond expectation. We consistently deliver high impact genetic results and strategies to maximize herd profitability. We provide services to improve each farm's reproductive performance and capitalize on genetic investments. We take our responsibility seriously – to deliver excellence through our products, programs and services that generate profit for the progressive farms we work with around the world.

    http://www.altagenetics.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    570
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Alta Genetics

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources