We Create ValueWe do more than produce and market semen from high caliber sires. We aim to create value for farmers by striving to understand each farm’s individual needs and goals. Our innovative genetic programs and reproductive services make the difference at the farm level. Using customized programs, specific to each producer's needs, we promise to improve individual herd profitability.We Build TrustTrust is built on the foundation to provide top quality products and services that deliver on their promise. We commit to providing such programs and services every day. Our unique product development testing standards are the most rigorous and accurate in the world, and are the clearest statement of our commitment to gaining your trust.We Deliver ResultsOur people, who have a passion for the business, can be counted on to deliver beyond expectation. We consistently deliver high impact genetic results and strategies to maximize herd profitability. We provide services to improve each farm's reproductive performance and capitalize on genetic investments. We take our responsibility seriously – to deliver excellence through our products, programs and services that generate profit for the progressive farms we work with around the world.