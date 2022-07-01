← Company Directory
Allurion
Allurion Salaries

Allurion's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $125,625 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allurion. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$126K
Software Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allurion is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allurion is $123,113.

