AlixPartners
AlixPartners Salaries

AlixPartners's salary ranges from $84,619 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $446,286 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AlixPartners. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
Vice President $247K
Senior Vice President $339K
Director $446K
Business Analyst
$432K
Business Development
$413K

Data Scientist
$101K
Financial Analyst
$84.6K
Human Resources
$199K
Project Manager
$176K
Software Engineer
$191K
Technical Program Manager
$221K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AlixPartners is Management Consultant at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $446,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlixPartners is $221,100.

