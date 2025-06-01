Management Consultant compensation in United States at AlixPartners ranges from $241K per year for Vice President to $446K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AlixPartners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vice President
$241K
$182K
$0
$59.2K
Senior Vice President
$336K
$223K
$1.9K
$111K
Director
$446K
$266K
$14.9K
$166K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
