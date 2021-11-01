← Company Directory
Alfa Group
Alfa Group Salaries

Alfa Group's salary ranges from $27,440 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $155,423 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alfa Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $38.4K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $36K
Product Manager
Median $46K

Business Analyst
$47K
Data Analyst
$27.4K
Product Designer
$119K
Program Manager
$155K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$32.5K
Solution Architect
$42.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alfa Group is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,423. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alfa Group is $42,129.

