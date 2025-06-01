← Company Directory
Alfa Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Alfa Group Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Russia package at Alfa Group totals RUB 6.11M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alfa Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alfa Group
Product Manager
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 6.11M
Level
Middle
Base
RUB 4.7M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 1.41M
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Alfa Group?

RUB 14.77M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.77M+ (sometimes RUB 27.69M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Alfa Group in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 8,858,530. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alfa Group for the Product Manager role in Russia is RUB 6,523,321.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alfa Group

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • KSM Consulting
  • Arcadis
  • Thales
  • Farallon Capital Management
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources