Alert 360 Home Security is a top-rated provider of the best home security systems, security cameras, alarm systems, home automation, alarm monitoring, and business security systems. Founded in 1973, A+ accredited by the BBB, we are the 4th largest residential security company serving customers coast to coast and one of the fastest security companies growing due to the following: 5 Diamond Alarm monitoring as low as $15.95, a full line of interactive & automation products including doorbell cameras, wide variety of security cameras, smart thermostats, keyless locks and wireless security sensors all backed by exceptional customer service. When you see our round green yard signs, you know there are 360 degrees of security surrounding the home or business.