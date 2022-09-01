← Company Directory
AIS
AIS Salaries

AIS's salary ranges from $10,570 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Thailand at the low-end to $184,075 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AIS. Last updated: 3/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $151K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$52.4K
Marketing
$10.6K

Sales Engineer
$184K
Solution Architect
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AIS is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIS is $151,000.

Other Resources