Airspace Intelligence
Airspace Intelligence Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airspace Intelligence's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 448K - PLN 542K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 418KPLN 448KPLN 542KPLN 571K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Airspace Intelligence?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Airspace Intelligence in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 571,117. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airspace Intelligence for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 418,491.

