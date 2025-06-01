← Company Directory
Air Canada
Air Canada Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Air Canada totals CA$96.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Air Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Air Canada
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$96.1K
Level
L2
Base
CA$91K
Stock (/yr)
CA$5.1K
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Air Canada?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Air Canada in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$117,884. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Air Canada for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$98,607.

Other Resources