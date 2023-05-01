AHRC New York City is a family governed organization that advocates for people who are neurodiverse to lead full and equitable lives. They support over 15,000 people annually and are committed to achieving equity for people who are neurodiverse in New York City. They provide supports to people who are neurodiverse and their families, call for change in legislation and public policy, and advocate for better education, living arrangements, prospects for work and fuller lives in the community. They are part of a social justice movement grounded in their common humanity and are devoted to the highest levels of excellence and innovation in all aspects of their work.