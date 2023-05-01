← Company Directory
AHRC New York City
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about AHRC New York City that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AHRC New York City is a family governed organization that advocates for people who are neurodiverse to lead full and equitable lives. They support over 15,000 people annually and are committed to achieving equity for people who are neurodiverse in New York City. They provide supports to people who are neurodiverse and their families, call for change in legislation and public policy, and advocate for better education, living arrangements, prospects for work and fuller lives in the community. They are part of a social justice movement grounded in their common humanity and are devoted to the highest levels of excellence and innovation in all aspects of their work.

    https://ahrcnyc.org
    Website
    1949
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for AHRC New York City

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources