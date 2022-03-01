← Company Directory
Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize Salaries

Ahold Delhaize's salary ranges from $53,331 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Netherlands at the low-end to $298,500 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ahold Delhaize. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $99.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $112K
Data Analyst
Median $53.3K

Data Scientist
Median $77.7K
Business Analyst
$144K
Customer Service
$148K
Data Science Manager
$137K
Human Resources
$61K
Information Technologist (IT)
$196K
Marketing
$109K
Product Designer
$68.9K
Product Design Manager
$299K
Software Engineering Manager
$102K
Solution Architect
$70.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ahold Delhaize is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ahold Delhaize is $105,914.

Other Resources