Data Scientist compensation in Netherlands at Ahold Delhaize totals €68.3K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €74.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ahold Delhaize's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€68.3K
€65K
€0
€3.3K
L5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L6
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
