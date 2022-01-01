← Company Directory
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Salaries

Abercrombie & Fitch's salary ranges from $33,446 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $177,380 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abercrombie & Fitch. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Accountant
$136K
Human Resources
$55.9K

Information Technologist (IT)
$79.6K
Product Designer
$173K
Sales
$33.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
Solution Architect
$177K
UX Researcher
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abercrombie & Fitch is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abercrombie & Fitch is $135,675.

