Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Netherlands package at Ahold Delhaize totals €103K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ahold Delhaize's total compensation packages.

Median Package
Ahold Delhaize
Product Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€103K
Level
Product Manager
Base
€88.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€14.9K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Ahold Delhaize?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Ahold Delhaize in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €135,513. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ahold Delhaize for the Product Manager role in Netherlands is €102,896.

