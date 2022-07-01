← Company Directory
Aera Technology
Aera Technology Salaries

Aera Technology's salary ranges from $13,065 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $318,400 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aera Technology. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Chief of Staff
$197K
Data Scientist
$13.1K
Marketing
$15.7K

Project Manager
$123K
Sales
$318K
Software Engineer
$144K
Technical Program Manager
$53K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aera Technology is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $318,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aera Technology is $122,912.

