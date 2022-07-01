← Company Directory
Advarra
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Advarra Salaries

Advarra's salary ranges from $108,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $149,250 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advarra. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $108K
Business Development
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Advarra is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advarra is $111,440.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Advarra

Related Companies

  • Shield AI
  • Virtusa
  • Sauce Labs
  • MasterControl
  • Revel Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources