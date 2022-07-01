← Company Directory
AdTheorent
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about AdTheorent that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent’s industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, proprietary relationship graph and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. This product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to drive campaign performance and deliver on advertiser KPIs at scale. In the last year, AdTheorent’s solutions have been recognized with numerous awards, including: “Best AI-Based Advertising Solution” (AI Breakthrough Awards), “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards), “Most Innovative Platform” (DMA Innovation Award), as well as Frost & Sullivan’s “Digital Advertising Leadership Award” and Deloitte’s Technology “Fast 500.” AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with thirteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

    adtheorent.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    310
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for AdTheorent

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Databricks
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources