Adroit Trading Technologies
Adroit Trading Technologies Salaries

Adroit Trading Technologies's median salary is $190,950 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adroit Trading Technologies. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Adroit Trading Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adroit Trading Technologies is $190,950.

