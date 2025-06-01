Software Engineer compensation in Germany at adesso ranges from €45.2K per year for Software Developer to €74.5K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €72K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for adesso's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Developer
€45.2K
€44.9K
€0
€314.8
Software Engineer
€58.2K
€57.9K
€0
€296.5
Senior Software Engineer
€74.5K
€73.1K
€0
€1.4K
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
