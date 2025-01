Adaptive Biotechnologies develops an immune medicine platform for diagnosing and treating diseases, including cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Its products include immunoSEQ, T-Detect COVID, clonoSEQ, and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID. The company collaborates with Genentech and Microsoft to develop therapies and diagnostic tests. Adaptive Biotechnologies was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.