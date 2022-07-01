ActiGraph's mission is to bring life to digital data. Built on more than twenty years of remote data capture expertise, ActiGraph is the leading provider of medical-grade wearable motion sensors for the global scientific community. ActiGraph’s FDA-cleared biosensors and flexible technology ecosystem deliver high quality, continuous digital data, providing valuable insights into real world behaviors related to activity, sleep, and mobility. Appearing in more than 17,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the industry’s most experienced, knowledgeable, and trusted wearable technology partner.