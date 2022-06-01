ACON Laboratories is an international diagnostic and medical device company with our corporate headquarters in San Diego, California USA. For more than 15 years, ACON has led the way in making high quality diagnostic and medical devices more affordable to people all around the world. The ACON name is well known in over 130 countries.Headquartered in San Diego, California, the US office is the center of strategic management, administration, business development, innovative research and development. Our state of the art manufacturing facility is ISO 13485:2003 certified, FDA registered and has been inspected by US FDA.Our current product lines include Diabetes Care, Clinical Chemistry (including Urinalysis and Point of Care Tests) and Immunoassay EIA/ELISA. We also have a number of new products in the pipeline for introduction in the future.