Aclaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the US that develops drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases. It operates in two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research, with the former focused on developing innovative therapies for unmet needs in immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company is developing several drug candidates, including Zunsemetinib for rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ATI-1777 for atopic dermatitis, and ATI-2138 for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Aclaris Therapeutics was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.