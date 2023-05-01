← Company Directory
Accounting Seed
Accounting Seed Salaries

Accounting Seed's median salary is $149,250 for a Sales Engineer. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Sales Engineer
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Accounting Seed is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accounting Seed is $149,250.

