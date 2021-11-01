← Company Directory
Abnormal Security
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Abnormal Security Salaries

Abnormal Security's salary ranges from $178,917 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $623,603 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abnormal Security. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P1 $179K
P2 $201K
P3 $240K
P4 $304K

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $181K
Human Resources
$624K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Marketing
$210K
Marketing Operations
$214K
Product Manager
$209K
Recruiter
$196K
Sales
$234K
Software Engineering Manager
$229K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Abnormal Security, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abnormal Security is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $623,603. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abnormal Security is $211,861.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Abnormal Security

Related Companies

  • Proofpoint
  • HackerOne
  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • ExtraHop
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources