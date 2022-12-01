← Company Directory
ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO Salaries

ABN AMRO's salary ranges from $9,519 in total compensation per year for a Corporate Development at the low-end to $136,317 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ABN AMRO. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $82.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $79.9K
Business Analyst
$62.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

Corporate Development
$9.5K
Data Analyst
$55.1K
Financial Analyst
$90K
Information Technologist (IT)
$125K
Investment Banker
$69K
Product Designer
$74.7K
Product Manager
$118K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$95.1K
Solution Architect
$136K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ABN AMRO is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,317. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABN AMRO is $81,097.

