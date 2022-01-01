← Company Directory
ABB
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ABB Salaries

ABB's salary ranges from $6,349 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $191,040 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ABB. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
Median $120K
Software Engineer
Median $78.1K
Accountant
$88.7K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Business Analyst
$114K
Controls Engineer
$28.6K
Copywriter
$45.2K
Customer Service
$6.3K
Data Scientist
$148K
Electrical Engineer
$95.5K
Financial Analyst
$58.3K
Marketing
$17.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$131K
Product Designer
$14.4K
Product Manager
$175K
Project Manager
$55.2K
Sales
$140K
Sales Engineer
$136K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$96.3K
Solution Architect
$191K
Technical Program Manager
$76.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ABB is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABB is $92,078.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ABB

Related Companies

  • Siemens
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Richemont
  • Schneider Electric
  • DXC Technology
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources