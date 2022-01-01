← Company Directory
Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric Salaries

Schneider Electric's salary ranges from $11,151 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $267,406 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Schneider Electric. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
Median $154K
Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $87.2K
Senior Software Engineer $129K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $11.3K

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Sales
Median $74.8K
Product Manager
Median $161K
Accountant
$179K
Business Development
$206K
Chief of Staff
$14.9K
Customer Service
$65.8K
Data Analyst
$45.6K
Data Science Manager
$267K
Electrical Engineer
$116K
Financial Analyst
$90.9K
Hardware Engineer
$56.5K
Human Resources
$254K
Industrial Designer
$41.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$91.1K
Marketing
$213K
Mechanical Engineer
$137K
Product Designer
$24.9K
Product Design Manager
$18.8K
Program Manager
$59.8K
Project Manager
$111K
Recruiter
$61.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$11.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Solution Architect
$142K
Technical Program Manager
$170K
Technical Writer
$139K
UX Researcher
$91.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Schneider Electric is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $267,406. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schneider Electric is $91,800.

