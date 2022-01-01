← Company Directory
Richemont
Richemont Salaries

Richemont's salary ranges from $18,384 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $167,286 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Richemont. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$48.6K
Data Scientist
$135K
Marketing
$18.4K
Product Manager
$144K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$167K
Software Engineering Manager
$117K
Technical Program Manager
$54.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Richemont is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Richemont is $117,485.

Other Resources