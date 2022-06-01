← Company Directory
66degrees
66degrees Salaries

66degrees's salary ranges from $131,340 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $250,848 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 66degrees. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $163K
Product Designer
$131K
Project Manager
$181K

Sales
$229K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Solution Architect
$251K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 66degrees is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $250,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 66degrees is $180,593.

