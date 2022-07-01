← Company Directory
360Learning
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about 360Learning that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. 360Learning powers the future of work at 1,200 organizations, including Toyota, Criteo, and Airbus. Founded in 2012, 360Learning has raised $41 million with 180 team members across New York, Paris, and London.

    https://en.360learning.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for 360Learning

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources