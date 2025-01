143 Studios, Inc. is a media company headquartered in Boston, MA focused on creating, producing, and publishing first-of-its-kind audio and visual content for a digital audience of ~20 million per month. 143 Studios produces and manages content across all social platforms for Mel Robbins, the most booked female motivational speaker in the world, best selling author, and host of "The Mel Robbins Show,"​ launched in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Media in September 2019.