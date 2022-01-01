Treasure Data Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Treasure Data oscil·la entre $75,750 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda baixa fins a $225,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Treasure Data. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $195K
Gestor de Producte
Median $225K
Analista de Dades
$81.6K

Científic de Dades
$111K
Màrqueting
$222K
Dissenyador de Producte
$145K
Vendes
$205K
Enginyer de Vendes
$102K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$208K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$196K
Technical Account Manager
$173K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$75.7K
El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Treasure Data és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $225,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Treasure Data és $184,181.

