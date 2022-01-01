Directori d'empreses
Docker Salaris

El salari de Docker oscil·la entre $104,475 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $499,988 per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Docker. Darrera actualització: 9/12/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $262K
Enginyer de Vendes
Median $280K
Operacions de Negoci
$114K

Servei al Client
$104K
Màrqueting
$176K
Dissenyador de Producte
$500K
Gestor de Producte
$162K
Vendes
$185K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$250K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$202K
