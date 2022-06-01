Directori d'empreses
Trapeze Group
Trapeze Group Salaris

El salari de Trapeze Group oscil·la entre $50,176 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $82,356 per a un Comptable a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Trapeze Group. Darrera actualització: 10/26/2025

Comptable
$82.4K
Servei al Client
$50.2K
Científic de Dades
$71.6K

Enginyer de Programari
$64.4K
El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Trapeze Group és Comptable at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $82,356. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Trapeze Group és $68,033.

