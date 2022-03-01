Directori d'Empreses
Ryanair
Ryanair Salaris

El rang de salaris de Ryanair varia de $23,880 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $140,295 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ryanair. Última actualització: 8/14/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $56.4K
Reclutador
Median $41K
Analista de Negocis
$34.7K

Científic de Dades
$34K
Dissenyador de Producte
$23.9K
Gestor de Producte
$140K
Operacions d'Ingressos
$76.3K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$107K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Ryanair és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $140,295. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Ryanair és de $48,739.

