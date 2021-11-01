Directori d'empreses
Roofstock
Roofstock Salaris

El salari de Roofstock oscil·la entre $89,550 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $276,375 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Roofstock. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
Median $187K
Científic de Dades
$164K
Consultor de Gestió
$172K

Dissenyador de Producte
$195K
Enginyer de Programari
$89.6K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$276K
PMF

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Roofstock es Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $276,375. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Roofstock es $179,428.

