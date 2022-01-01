Directori d'empreses
Knock
Knock Salaris

El salari de Knock oscil·la entre $65,325 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $153,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Knock. Darrera actualització: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $153K
Servei al Client
$65.3K
Gestor de Producte
$152K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Knock és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $153,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Knock és $151,900.

