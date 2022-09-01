Directori d'empreses
Precision Castparts
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Precision Castparts Salaris

El salari de Precision Castparts oscil·la entre $72,471 en compensació total anual per a un Comptable a la banda baixa fins a $196,980 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Precision Castparts. Darrera actualització: 10/9/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $103K
Comptable
$72.5K
Científic de Dades
$197K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

በPrecision Castparts ውስጥ የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ሚና Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level ነው የ$196,980 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ጋር። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በPrecision Castparts የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ $103,000 ነው።

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Precision Castparts

Empreses relacionades

  • Microsoft
  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Databricks
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos