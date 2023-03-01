Directori d'empreses
City of Seattle Salaris

El salari de City of Seattle oscil·la entre $96,361 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda baixa fins a $201,000 per a un Enginyer Elèctric a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de City of Seattle. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $135K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$172K
Analista de Negoci
$161K

Enginyer Civil
$127K
Enginyer Elèctric
$201K
Gestor de Programes
$105K
Gestor de Projectes
$153K
Enginyer de Programari
$152K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$96.4K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a City of Seattle és Enginyer Elèctric at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $201,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a City of Seattle és $152,235.

