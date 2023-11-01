Directori d'empreses
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Barcelona Supercomputing Center Salaris

El salari de Barcelona Supercomputing Center oscil·la entre $30,726 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $85,341 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $35.2K

Científic Investigador

Investigador d'IA

Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $35.1K
Científic de Dades
Median $30.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$85.3K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Barcelona Supercomputing Center és Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $85,341. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Barcelona Supercomputing Center és $35,117.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Barcelona Supercomputing Center

Empreses relacionades

  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos