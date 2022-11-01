Directori d'empreses
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Salaris

El salari de Bank of Ireland oscil·la entre $44,957 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $93,083 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bank of Ireland. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $93.1K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $63K
Comptable
$61.7K

Analista de Negoci
$45K
Analista de Dades
$68.2K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$70.4K
Científic de Dades
$73.2K
Gestor de Producte
$83.1K
Gestor de Projectes
$72.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bank of Ireland és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $93,083. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bank of Ireland és $70,444.

Altres recursos