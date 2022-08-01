Directori d'empreses
Ambassador Software
Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    Relationships matter. Especially in today’s integrated digital landscape where all your connections — influencers, affiliates, customers, partners & employees — need to be managed under one umbrella.That’s what we’ve built - a relationship marketing platform that streamlines various word-of-mouth channels under one roof. From real-time analytics to branded content to true automation, we help you manage all the intricacies of relationship marketing. Ambassador allows your marketing team to leverage the power of word-of-mouth, increasing brand awareness with your target audience through their most trusted sources. Delivering more of your best customers, faster. Founded in 2010 and based in metro-Detroit, Ambassador’s referral marketing automation technology is used by thousands of companies, including HubSpot, HP, Madison Reed, CIBC, and Ria. For more information, visit www.getambassador.com.

    getambassador.com
    Lloc web
    2010
    Any de fundació
    45
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos