VTB الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب VTB من $23,780 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $165,340 لمنصب أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في VTB. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $41.3K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس بيانات

مهندس ديف أوبس

عالم بيانات
Median $32.8K
مهندس حلول
Median $83.8K

مصمم منتجات
Median $44.9K
مدير مشروع
Median $40.3K
محلل أعمال
Median $41.1K
مدير منتج
Median $54K
محلل بيانات
$23.8K
محلل مالي
$44.9K
الموارد البشرية
$89.8K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$165K
التسويق
$52.7K
المبيعات
$34.1K
مدير برنامج تقني
$128K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$117K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في VTB هي أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $165,340. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في VTB هو $44,919.

