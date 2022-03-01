دليل الشركات
ICICI Bank الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ICICI Bank يتراوح من $4,231 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مساعد إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $32,178 لـ تطوير الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ICICI Bank. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
Median $18.5K
محلل مالي
Median $18.5K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $11.4K

المبيعات
Median $10.1K

مندوب تطوير المبيعات

محلل أمن المعلومات
Median $12.7K
عالم البيانات
Median $20.2K
مساعد إداري
$4.2K
محلل أعمال
$15K
تطوير الأعمال
$32.2K
مدير علوم البيانات
$16.3K
الموارد البشرية
$7.3K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$23.1K
مصرفي استثماري
$7.5K
التسويق
$16.5K
مدير البرامج
$21K
مدير المشاريع
$8.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$17.1K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$12.4K
مستثمر مخاطر
$22.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ICICI Bank هو تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $32,178. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ICICI Bank هو $16,299.

